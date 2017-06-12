islamabad - Like elsewhere across the globe, Pakistan will observe the World Day against Child Labour on June 12 reaffirming its commitment to combat the menace and help develop an atmosphere congenial for all children.

The World Day against Child Labour is an International Labour

Organization (ILO) sanctioned holiday first launched in 2002 aiming to raise awareness and activism to prevent child labour.

It was spurred by ratifications of ILO Convention No 138 [1] on the minimum age for employment and ILO Convention No 182[2] on the worst forms of child labour.

The World Day against Child Labour, which is held every year on June 12, is intended to foster the worldwide movement against child labour in any of its forms.

Several Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) along with relevant departments, including the social welfare department, both at federal and provincial levels are attempting to come up with a comprehensive approach to protect children against possible exploitation.

They also endeavour pressuring relevant stake holders to protect children rights of education, health and quality life. Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) has also taken a number of steps to combat curse of child labour from the country. In this regard Criminal Law (Second Amendment) Act 2016, was enacted. The law was introduced by The National Commission for Child Welfare and Development (NCCWD), a department working under Ministry of Human Rights which criminalizes exposure to seduction, cruelty to a child, trafficking of human beings and sexual abuse, an official of MOR told APP.

Furthermore, NCCWD, Ministry of Human Rights has drafted the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Child Protection Bill, 2017 in consultation with relevant stakeholders. The bill aims at providing protection and care to children in Islamabad Capital Territory from all forms of physical or mental violence, injury, neglect, maltreatment, exploitation and abuse. The bill is under consideration of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Human Rights.

In order to effectively supervise, coordinate and monitor implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and to set up uniform standards in child rights, the NCCWD, Ministry of Human Rights has also drafted a Bill titled as National

Commission on the Rights of the Child Bill, 2015. The Bill provides for examining international instruments and undertakes periodical review of existing policies and programmes on child rights and makes recommendations for their effective implementation in the best interest of children. The bill is under consideration of the National Assembly.

Moreover National Child Protection Centre is also working under the Ministry of Human Rights providing services since March 2007 in federal capital. The Centre is providing protection support to vulnerable and at risk children. It provides services like family-reunification, temporary shelter services, rehabilitation, reintegration, non-formal education and skill enhancement.