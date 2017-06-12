islamabad - Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has decided not to entertain any sort of request of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) for transaction of property and complaints regarding water supply through tankers as the latter is not clearing a payment of Rs2.45 billion since 17 years.

The suspension of water supply, sewerage and other municipal services is to follow in case the company did not clear the dues within seven days, said a show-cause notice issued by the corporation to the company. The amount is due from IESCO, against the use of open spaces within the municipal limits of Islamabad, to Capital Development Authority (CDA) and now MCI has reminded the electric supply company to clear the dues. A letter written by the MCI to IESCO said that the amount is due for the period between July 2000 till June 2017. The CDA reminded the company several times but it neither paid a single penny nor bothered to give written reply. The show-cause notice said that the IESCO may take it as a last opportunity to deposit the dues outstanding against it within seven days.

Meanwhile, Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police arrested three car-lifters who used to sell stolen cars, a police spokesman said.

He said that SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani assigned the task to all police officials to check incidents of car-lifting. Following this task, SP (Investigation) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal constituted special team headed by Incharge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali and others which succeeded to arrest three car-lifters later identified as Jabber Hussain son of Muhammad Yaqoob, Jameel Ahmed son of Bashir Ahmed and Munawar Hussain son of Ghulam Hussain and recovered three cars from their possession.