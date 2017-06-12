islamabad - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said the bureau believed in eradication of corruption with iron hands by using all its resources.

He was chairing a meeting to review the performance of Operation Division of NAB at its headquarters. While addressing the meeting, Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said corruption was the root cause of all evils. He said eradication of corruption was the top priority of NAB by adopting Zero-Tolerance Policy across the board.

He said NAB was apex anti-corruption organization which was established to eradicate corruption and recover looted money from corrupt and deposit it in the national exchequer.

He said the year 2014 was the year of reinvigoration of NAB. The present management of NAB initiated the process of putting NAB back on rails.

He said after a thorough and comprehensive analysis of deficiencies in the structure and operations of the organization, a reform and restructuring programme was put in place which had not only entrusted a new lease of life for the organization but also infused it with a new character; a character marked by fairness, objectivity, professionalism and transparency.

He said the measures taken by present management of NAB such as introduction of Combined Investigation Team (CIT), review of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) making them relevant to the current times, clearly defined job descriptions, rational time lines for completing inquiries and investigations, capacity building trainings tailored around specific job requirements and rationalization of workload has started showing results.

An objective appraisal system - Partly Quantified Grading System - and the Internal Accountability Mechanism (IAM) has improved quality of the output considerably. He said the tempo and momentum generated in 2014 has been sustained up till date.

During the meeting, chairman NAB reviewed performance of NAB Operation Division and status of implementation of the decisions taken and found that most of the decisions were implemented in letter and spirit. Chairman NAB stressed upon the importance of team work. He said the Operation Division has been strengthened in order to evolve a strong mechanism for nabbing the corrupt. He said efforts have been made to boost up the morale of NAB officers/officials as NAB officers are now being sent on professional courses and trainings, thus leading to better efficiency. Chairman NAB said review of the performance of Operation Division of NAB will provide an opportunity to further improve their performance and shortcomings if any.

He said, “We have established successfully two new regions at Multan and Sukkur.”

He said, “We have automated our system and computerized Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) has been introduced in NAB Headquarters and all Regional NAB offices. A pilot project of NAB Rawalpindi was completed. The outcome of the pilot project was being shared with other regions.”

He said continuous efforts were being made to make the system more effective and foolproof in order to further improve the working of NAB in qualitative as well as quantitative terms. He said efforts were being made to lay such practices which would make NAB even more better organisation.