islamabad - Parwaan Pakistan and Ilm Ideas-2 would establish over 2,000 Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres for the benefits of more than 35,000 marginalised if age group 3-5 years.

An official source told APP that Parwaan Pakistan and Ilm Ideas-2 recently has been signed a contract here to scale up Parwaan Pre-school-A School Readiness Programme from five to fifteen more districts in Punjab, KPK, Balochistan and Islamabad.

She said that Parwaan Preschool Programme adopts an innovative two-pronged approach in catering to early year’s education and development needs of poor and marginalized children of age 3-5 years.

The programme builds capacities of unemployed educated youth through 8-week extensive training in entrepreneurial and early years development skills to open up ECD centres in their respective communities.

The youth in the first phase of the programme had come forward as a positive force by providing quality early childhood opportunities to more than 1500 children age 3-5 years in marginalized areas in five districts - Kohat, Charsadda Bahawalpur, Khushab and ICT.

Third Party Valuation has ranked 90 per cent of the centres in the “good” category as measured against international ECD standards.

These centres are increasing the livelihood of the entrepreneurs as well as their families. The success of the programme has resulted in its expansion.

She said if the government tries to open nursery classes it has many pre-requisites. So this programme is the best for replication. Parwaan has developed material under the programme, which can be utilised in this context.