Islamabad - Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan (ANF), in its campaign across the country, has rounded up 20 peddlers including eight drug suppliers to educational institutions and recovered 15.6 kg drugs.

The drugs, comprising 15 kg hashish and 610 grams heroin and valuing Rs 19 million internationally, was recovered during 16 operations across the country.

The arrested persons also included eight persons involved in supply of drugs to students arrested in continuation of special drive focusing on apprehension of drug suppliers to educational institutions.

As per details here on Saturday, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 250 gram hashish from possession of a drug peddler identified as Farooq

Ahmed, resident of Gilgit, arresting him near Bulbul Jan Market, Gilgit city.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 200 gram Hashish from possession of a local drug peddler named Muhammad Fayyaz, resident of Attock, arresting him near Chungi No 3, Village Mirza, Attock.

According to initial reports, he was involved in supply of drugs to students of educational institutions at Attock City. Yet in another operation, ANF Rawalpindi during routine checking near Turki Toll Plaza, Sohawa, Jhelum arrested a drug carrier namely Hashmat Ali, resident of Charsada and his lady accomplice identified as Shazia, resident of Sialkot, recovering 5 kg hashish concealed in their luggage. They were arrested while travelling in a passenger bus.

Moreover, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 300 gram hashish from possession of local drug peddler named Misal Khan, resident of Attock who was arrested near Waheed Awan Chowk, Village Marri Kanjoor Attock.