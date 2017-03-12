Rawalpindi- Police have registered case against a person for allegedly making cooking oil from chicken fat within the jurisdiction of Bairooni Sadar police.

According to media reports, police raided a factory on a tip off wherein cooking oil was being made from chicken fat in village Pillo Thalian on Chakri road, Adnan Akram FSO Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided the factory. The raiding team found the factory working in a miserable condition. The oil was being made from chicken waste as well. Bagga Masih was said to be the owner of factory. Police have registered case and started investigation. Meanwhile one youth was killed while two others were injured over a row between two groups in a snooker club within the jurisdiction of New Town police.

According to media reports, Haseeb and Waqas along with their accomplices first entered into a dispute while playing snooker at a snooker club. They subjected each other to severe torture and started stabbing with knives in the area of Pandora, New Town.

As a result three persons including Haseeb and Waqas sustained serious injuries and were rushed to nearby local hospital for first aid but Haseeb succumbed to injuries. Police have registered a case and started an investigation. In a separate incident a youth was killed while another was injured in a motorcycle and dumper collision within the limits of Wah Cantt.

According to media reports, Khan Afsar, father of the victim lodged a complaint with local police that his son Waseem and nephew Arsalan were on the way while riding a motorcycle when a speedy Dumper bearing registration number TTA-995 hit their motorcycle. As a result Waseem sustained serious injuries while Arsalan died on the spot. Police have registered a case and started an investigation. Meanwhile two girls have allegedly been abducted within the Shahzad Town and Khanna Police jurisdictions. Abid Zakir, a resident of Shahzad Town, lodged a complaint with the local police that kidnappers have abducted his 17-year-old daughter. Mohammmad Aslam, a resident of Khanna, lodged a complaint with the local police that kidnappers have abducted his 12-year-old niece from the local market.

The police have registered cases and started investigations.