Islamabad - Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Saturday initiated different modules trainings of Campus Management Solution (CMS) for functional and non-functional users, said an official.

According to official, CMS is a Student Administration System which from the admission to graduation of student in university covers all phases of his student lifecycle at university.

The trainings on CMS are part of comprehensive plan of World Bank funded Tertiary Education Support Program (TESP).

Around 28 trainees form Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, UET Peshawar, University of Peshawar, Balochistan University of IT, Engineering and Management Sciences Quetta, Dow University of Health Science Karachi, Sukkur Institute of Business Administration, NUST Islamabad and Sindh Madressatul Islam University Karachi attended the training.

First training session in this regard was held at Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi. Imran Batada, Director ICT at IBA Karachi was the lead trainer. He shared best practices to be implemented in the universities and explained how to overcome challenges that universities are currently facing.

Benefits of CMS include streamlining processes, reducing manual handling, improving transparency, compliance and efficiencies, consolidating information into one database, reducing administrative overhead through use of powerful utilities and improved service to students by different departments on Campus.

In addition to improve the utilisation rate of CMS, some of learning outcomes of the training include helping universities in implementing the business intelligence system for reporting and carrying our data mining related activities.

Besides imparting quality training, mainly comprising of practical sessions, these trainings provide an opportunity to bring all the process owners to share best practices and to learn from each other’s experiences.

The effective implementation of CMS also carries strategic benefits such as enabling higher learning institutions (HEIs) to carry out Predictive Analysis (PA).

Moreover, the effective implementation of CMS can also help HEIs to follow the process of data driven governance as availability of right information at the right time enhance decision-making capability of education managers to drive policy decisions, set goals and increase transparency.

