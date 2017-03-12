Rawalpindi-Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) combed several areas of Chontra to search terror suspects and proclaimed offenders, sources informed on Saturday. The combing operation was conducted in areas of Chontra.

The police and LEAs arrested four suspects besides recovered rifles, pistols and bullets during combing, sources said. However, no arrest was made while the owners of the weapons claimed that they have the licenses of weapons.

According to sources, a police team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saddar Circle, Salim Khattak, Punjab Rangers and troops of Pakistan Army conducted combing operation in areas of Miyal, Kurer and other four local villages and checked many houses. As many as 600 people were questioned while their data was also complied by police and LEAs, sources said. They said police and the LEAs have seized 7mm rifles, pistols and bullets from the houses of some villagers. Nonetheless, the owners claimed they had licences for the weapons. No terror suspect or PO was netted during combing by police and other LEAs, sources said.

DSP Saddar Circle Salim Khattak, while talking to The Nation, said following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi carried out combing in Chontra areas. The police were assisted by Punjab Rangers and Pakistan Army, he said.

“We combed Miyal, Kurer and its surrounding Dhokes on reports that POs involved in heinous crimes are using these areas as hideouts but we found nothing,” DSP said.

He said police seized weapons during combing while the owners also claimed having licenses. He said police would verify the licenses from the interior ministry.