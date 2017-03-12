Islamabad-Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Chuadhry Abdul Ghafoor called on Ambassador of Pakistan to Thailand Dr Sohail Khan during visit to Embassy in Bangkok. In the meeting they discussed the matters related to the flow of foreign tourists in Pakistan and visa issues being faced by tourists intending to visit Pakistan.

Managing Director PTDC proposed that Pakistan Overseas Mission should accelerate pace for promotion of tourism abroad. “There are numerous holy places of Sikhs, Hindus and Buddhist situated in Pakistan and people of these faiths craving to visit there but face many difficulties to obtain visa,” MD PTDC said.

He expressed hope that a large number of Thai tourists will be visiting Pakistan in near future and Pakistan embassy may consider providing them visa facilities without delays. “We have started process of improving hotel and accommodation facilities in Pakistan as well as increase in number of hotels,” he said.

The Ambassador said that as compared to previous years, embassy has eased visa issuance and we are issuing visa within 48 hours.