Islamabad - Cooperation between media industry and medical professionals can help in resolving the health sector issues, said the Minister of Capital Administration & Development Division (CA&DD) on Saturday.

He said this while addressing a seminar held under the banner of ‘Cooperation between Media and Medical in Emergencies.

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) and media organised the seminar to discuss the emergency situation coverage.

Major focus of the seminar remained upon the role of media during coverage of Havelian Aircraft PK-661 crash. The minister on this occasion said that media reporting help in creating awareness in public about different complications of diseases.

“Cooperation between media and medical is need of time,” said the minister.

The minister said that during tragic air crash of PK-661, media played a vital role in providing significant information to public.

However, he also said that news must be verified before it is passed to the public.

The minister also stated, for the social welfare of public, media in this modern era has worked immensely purposefully because it provided information to the public about different diseases and highlighted precautionary measures.

Vice Chancellor (VC) SZABMU Prof Dr Javed Akram said on this occasion cooperation between media and medical profession is more important than conflict between two departments.

“Media persons covering health issues had to deal with medical terms which is a complicated work,” said VC.

Administrator Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr Altaf Hussain said that the purpose behind conducting this seminar was to strengthen the cooperation of media and medical in cases of emergency.

“In 2008 earthquake and courts attack, media played very important role in providing correct information to masses,” he said.

Meanwhile, journalists also shared their experiences while covering the emergency situations.

Describing their difficulties, they stressed for the centralised system for the flow of information by using modern technologies. Media persons also demanded media cell for the facilitation of information.

Comparing the coverage of airplane crash PK-661 with other emergencies, they found access to information easier because of availability of PIMS officials through modern technology.