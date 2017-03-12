Islamabad-Open manholes are posing threat to the lives of residents in several sectors, including G-6, G-7, and G-8 which also causing fear among people who to go out in the evening. Salman Ahmed, a resident of sector G-8 said that open manholes were a serious threat to the lives of residents and motorists. “The open manholes can cause an accident at any time,” he observed.

Another resident, Imtiaz Ali of sector G-7, claimed that there were many incidents in which people sustained injuries after falling into uncovered manholes. The residents said that various uncovered manholes and drains in the city were posing a threat to the lives of citizens.

When contacted, an official of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) asked the people to register their complaints with the authority, adding that the authority would cover them based on the information provided by the residents.