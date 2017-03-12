Rawalpindi - Police have failed to trace out a 13-year-old boy who has reportedly been missing from locality of Qasimabad in the limits of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad since January 17, 2017, sources informed on Saturday.

Police are not filing case despite lodging a complaint by the father of victim boy, they said.

According to sources, Amir Sohail, son of Badil Khan, went missing some two months ago and the police had not registered the FIR.

Badil Khan, the father of the missing child, in his complaint to police said that his son left home on January 17 and had not returned since then. He had asked the police to trace his son. He said police were not registering the case.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Cantonment Raja Taifoor told The Nation that the police had received the complaint from the father.

He added that preliminary investigations had revealed that Amir left the house as he was unhappy with his parents. His father and mother had developed differences and often had brawls.

DSP added that recently his parents got separated and he left home in anger. He said that the police had however noted down the complaint and started investigation.

On the other hand, Masooma Asif, the varsity student who was allegedly kidnapped on March 6, returned home, police informed. Police, on complaints of Asif Khokhar, a lawyer, had registered a kidnapping case against a former DSP Imran Babar Jamil for allegedly kidnapping Masooma Asif, a law student in government-run university in Islamabad.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Civil Line Circle Farhan Aslam, the missing girl returned home herself. He said the girl reached university first from where the chief security officer of varsity informed police about her arrival. A police team went to university and took the girl into custody and brought back her home. The accused DSP Imran Babar Jamil obtained transit bail from a court in Lahore.





israr ahmed