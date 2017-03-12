Islamabad-A New research, however, sheds light on the leading dietary risk factors for death from cardiovascular disease, as well as how many cardiovascular deaths these risk factors equate to Dr Ashkan Afshin, of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, and colleagues sought to answer this question with their new study.

The team then looked at the number of CVD deaths that occurred in the US in 2015 and used a systematic approach to quantify how certain dietary factors contributed to these deaths.

The researchers calculated that both a lack of healthful foods and high intake of unhealthy foods contributed to more than 415,000 CVD deaths in the US in 2015. Of these deaths, more than 222,000 occurred in men and more than 193,000 occurred in women.

The team found that low intake of nuts and seeds and a low intake of vegetables were the two leading dietary risk factors for CVD death, accounting for 11.6 per cent and 11.5 per cent of deaths, respectively. A low intake of whole grains accounted for 10.4 per cent of CVD deaths, while excess salt intake was responsible for around 9 per cent of CVD deaths. Dr Afshin and colleagues say that their findings show that adopting a healthful diet could help to save tens of thousands of lives every year.

Dr Ashkan Afshin said, “Low intake of healthy foods such as nuts, vegetables, whole grains, and fruits combined with higher intake of unhealthy dietary components, such as salt and trans-fat, is a major contributor to deaths from cardiovascular disease in the United States.

Our results show that nearly half of cardiovascular disease deaths in the United States can be prevented by improving diet.”

Meanwhile, a new research warns of the harms of marijuana use after finding that the drug may have negative implications for cardiovascular health. Lead study author Dr Aditi Kalla, of the Einstein Medical Centre in Philadelphia, PA, and colleagues say that their findings help shed to light on the possible side effects of marijuana use, enabling doctors to better educate patients about such risks. Dr Kalia and colleagues came to their results by reviewing data from the Nationwide Inpatient Sample.

The team compared cardiovascular disease rates among those who used marijuana with those who did not use the drug.

The researchers found that adults who used marijuana were at much greater risk of heart failure, coronary artery disease, stroke, and sudden cardiac death than those who did not use the drug.

“Even when we corrected for known risk factors, we still found a higher rate of both stroke and heart failure in these patients,” says Dr Kalla, “So that leads us to believe that there is something else going on besides just obesity or diet-related cardiovascular side effects.”

The study was not designed to pinpoint the mechanisms by which marijuana use might raise the risk of stroke and heart failure. However, they point to studies that have shown heart muscle cells to have cannabis receptors, which may be one way by which the drug affects the cardiovascular system.

The researchers caution that because the findings are based on data from hospital records, they may not apply to the general population.

Still, the team says that the results provide further insight into the health effects of marijuana use.

Dr Aditi Kalla said that “Like all other drugs, whether they’re prescribed or not prescribed, we want to know the effects and side effects of this drug.

It’s important for physicians to know these effects so we can better educate patients, such as those who are inquiring about the safety of cannabis or even asking for a prescription for cannabis.”