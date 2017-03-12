Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has organised an awareness seminar on Export Finance Scheme. Addressing the seminar President RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal has urged the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to avail of the State Bank of Pakistan’s Export Finance Scheme. He said the central bank’s scheme could help SMEs to meet their financial needs. Both developing and developed countries have recognised the importance of SMEs which play vital role in the development of national economy, he added. Raja Amer Iqbal said SMEs are an important factor of the economic circle which provides a basis for industrialization and mass production. Social problems could also be addressed by promoting the SMEs sector.

Earlier, Iqbal Hussain - Joint Director - IH&SME Finance Department SBP Karachi highlighted the key features of the scheme. While giving a detail presentation, Iqbal Hussain said, “Under the existing performance-based mark-up rebate system of EFS Part-II, exporters can avail a mark-up rate rebate ranging from 0.5-1.5 per cent depending on the level of export performance achieved”. For SMEs, the incentives of mark-up rebate have been increased by 0.5 per cent for each category of the existing export performance level. Finance facility for storage of Agri produce is also applicable, he added. Senior vice president Rashid Waien, Vice President Asim Malik, member of the executive committee, representatives from SBP & Commercial Banks and a large number of traders attended the seminar.