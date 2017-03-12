ISLAMABAD - Tarbela and Mangla dams will be empty within next 24 hours as Tarbela Dam is left with only 30,000 acre feet of water while Mangla has 40,000 acre feet of water.

According to a private news channel report, both the major dams are almost empty now in Pakistan due to less than expected rains during the winter season.

The investigation into the matter brought to the fore the fact that due to the absence of Kalabagh or any other major dams, we have let 12 million acre feet of water, equivalent to the capacity of two large dams, to fall into the sea during 2016-17 water year.

It has also been learnt that 19 percent water shortage was recorded for wheat and other crops of the ongoing season. Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has already sent the alert to Punjab and Sindh governments regarding lack of canal water for the Khareef season's crops like cotton etc.

The water supply to both the provinces has been decreased from Thursday. The supply from Mangla Dam has been reduced to 22,000 cusec from 28,000 cusec while the supply from Mangla Dam has been reduced to 28,000 cusec from 32,000 cusec.

Ministry of Water and Power sources also said that the water reserve in Tarbela Dam is now 30,000 acre feet while that in Mangla is 40,000 acre feet.

The level will drop to dead level on Saturday after which the provinces will be provided with water supply on daily basis from the normal flow of the river.