islamabad - Islamabad police have constituted 80 ‘Muhafiz’ squads to ensure protection of lives and property of citizens and respond quickly to counter any untoward situation.

A formal ceremony was held on Thursday to sensitise the personnel of the squads towards their professional duties which among others was attended by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Khalid Khattak, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani, all SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs. The teams would ensure implementation on the strategy of Islamabad police to check street crime, control car and bike theft, and ensure quick response in case of any public complaint or untoward situation.

Addressing the personnel of the ‘Muhafiz’ squads, Khattak said that the force has been constituted for quick response following a strategy devised by the SSP to combat crime effectively. He exhorted the police officials to interact with people in a sober way so that their confidence on police may increase and the gap between them be bridged.

The IGP urged the personnel of the squads to demonstrate professional attitude during their duties and maintain complete information about their areas to approach in time in case of any untoward incident. He directed to remain alert during their duties and keep a vigilant eye on suspects and criminal elements.

He also asked to keep a record of stolen vehicles with themselves and adopt a courteous as well as a decent attitude with the public. Islamabad police chief also asked to keep their uniform clean, take care of their official items and respond the communication system with alertness. He said that expectations from the squads are high and hoped that the personnel would deliver to the best of their capabilities and accomplish their duties in a responsible manner.

The IGP urged to curb activities of the criminal elements with hard work as it would enhance the confidence of the people on police. He said that the jawans and officials of Islamabad police represent the entire force and their hard work would bridge the gap between police and public. He also appreciated the personnel of the force doing duties for more than 12 hours only for public safety and their hard work will bring laurels for the force.

On the occasion, Kiani said these squads have been constituted to ensure effective security of the city and prevention of crime.

The SSP said that halting points were defined in the city as per the earlier security plan which helped a lot in reducing the crime. He said ‘Muhafiz’ squads have been constituted to further improve the security plan.

Meanwhile, Tarnol police have arrested a drug pusher who was involved in supplying drugs to students and recovered 1,230 gram hashish and 1,100 gram heroin from him, a police spokesman said. On a tip-off, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal constituted a special team to raid at the hideout of the drug pusher in D-17 who was supplying narcotics to students. This team arrested Naseeruddin son of Muhammad Sher.

The police also recovered 1,230 gram hashish and 1,100 gram heroin from him while further investigation is underway. During the preliminary interrogation, he confessed having supplied drugs in educational institutions and police teams were hopeful to get more important information from them.