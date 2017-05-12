rawalpindi - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday organised Force Commanders Conference at Rawalpindi headquarters.

ANF Director General (DG) Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik chaired the conference. The event was attended by commanders of all regional directorates and senior staff officers.

During the conference, ANF DG appreciated the efforts made by regional directorates in curbing the menace of drugs. He also emphasised on the emerging trend in the abuse of synthetic drugs, underlining it as a grave threat requiring special measures.

He conveyed explicit instructions to vigorously expedite the ongoing countrywide drive against drugs especially to educational institutions and bring the culprits to justice. He also reviewed the progress of counter-drug operations and stressed on proactive and innovative steps to curb the drug trafficking.

Furthermore, during the conference aspects of enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, financial-cum-administrative matters and infrastructure development were deliberated upon.

Moreover, futuristic goals were also set forth during the meeting. Special attention was paid to new initiatives and upgradation plans.

On the other hand, ANF foiled a heroin smuggling bid at Benazir Bhutto International Airport by arresting an Afghan national.

The detained Afghan national was identified as Gul Zamin Umer Zai against whom a case has also been registered. According to details, the passenger was trying to board Islamabad-Italy flight when his suspicious activities caught the attention of the ANF officials. He was taken to a counter where he confessed having swallowed heroin-filled capsules. ANF arrested him and later sent him to Benazir Bhutto Hospital where doctors recovered the capsules from his stomach. According to an investigator, the accused was residing in a refugee camp Matta Shabqadar.