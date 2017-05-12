islamabad - Around 80 special children from underprivileged background on Thursday received assistive devices from the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD).

The devices were distributed by the Minister CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry to special children studying in the educational and technical training institutions.

A total of 85 wheel chairs, walkers, white canes, crutches, commode chairs and sewing machines were distributed among the needy special children.

The devices were financed by Bait-ul-Mal and Helping Hand for Relief and Development, an NGO working in the private sector for the special children.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that CADD is seeking funds of Rs 100 million for the welfare of special children of Islamabad for the year 2017-18.

He said that all the initiatives taken by CADD for the schools of federal directorate of education are being replicated for the institutions of special education so that any discrimination between the two may be eliminated.

The minister informed the audience that there is a record enrolment of 250 students this year in the special education institutions of CADD due to the provision of transport facility under the Prime Minister’s Education Reform Program. This increase in enrolment will go long way in getting 100 per cent literacy rate in Islamabad for the physically and mentally challenged children, he added.

Throwing light on the policies of the government, the minister said that there are discussions to revise the quota of the special persons in the public sector jobs from the current 2 per cent to 4 per cent.

He further added that the technical and professional training is essential for the financial independence of special persons which CADD is conducting in its different technical training centres across the capital.

The distribution of devices was carried out under the theme of ‘Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment for Disabled Persons’.

Sewing machines were provided to the skilled workers and assistive means such as wheelchairs, walkers, white canes and crutches were provided with the aim to facilitate the commute of the disabled children to their work place.

The director general special education said that all the special educational institutions are performing great humanitarian work by not only educating the special children but also by equipping them with bread-earning skills.

He said that with support of implementing partners, the directorate would provide glasses to the children with weak eyesight and support them in eye surgeries wherever required.