rawalpindi - An additional district and sessions judge will hear a petition filed by an advocate for registration of a case against the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today (Friday) for delivering an alleged anti-army speech in a public gathering.

Advocate Ishtiaq Mirza has moved the petition under section 22-A of criminal procedure code (CrPc) for registration of FIR against the PM. The lawyer told court that on May 3 he moved a complaint with Police Station Civil Line for registration of the case but the police noted the matter in their daily diary as a report and referred the matter to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) saying the matter was related to cyber crime.

The lawyer in his plea said that it was duty of the police to register FIR under the law.

In his complaint to the police, Advocate Ishtiaq Mirza had maintained that he received a video footage through whatsapp on his cell phone. He said that the video clip showed PM Nawaz Sharif making a public speech allegedly against the army.

The lawyer maintained that under the law, it was a crime to entice people against the army and legal action could be taken against the perpetrator. He had prayed to the court to direct the police for registration of FIR against the Prime Minister.