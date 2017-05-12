rawalpindi - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Department has arrested a person, wanted in murder case of Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP) leader Maulana Tariq Azam.

Kazmi was apprehended from Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport while attempting to flee to United Kingdom, sources informed on Thursday.

The person was identified as Sibtain Kazmi, against whom a case number 119/2003 had been registered with Police Station (PS) Golra Sharif for murdering Maulana Azam Tariq, they said.

According to sources, a special team of FIA deputed by the high-ups at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport increased surveillance at the airport following the reports.

about wanted proclaimed offender. The government had announced Rs 1,000,000 head money for arrest of Kazmi.

Later, the accused was handed over to Golra police for further investigation, sources added. They said Islamabad police has produced the person in a court of law and obtained his physical remand.

On the other hand, some 13 illegal Pakistani immigrants, deported from Turkey and Qatar, have arrived at BBIIAP through special flights. The FIA Passport and Immigration Department took the illegal immigrants into custody and shifted them to headquarters for further investigation.