islamabad - Nursing university project in the city inaugurated by the prime minister exists only on the papers, as the ministry of national health and services (NHS) has still not acquired the allocated land, an official said on Thursday.

In the month of January this year, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had laid the foundation of the country’s first nursing university. The project was joint collaboration of Pak-Bahrain governments.

As per project, government of Pakistan had to acquire the land while government of Bahrain had to construct the building on it along with carrying expenditure of one year after its establishing.

However, NHS has still not acquired the land and is in communication with Capital Development Authority for land possession.

Around 237-kanal land was allocated at Chak Shehzad locality for establishing of the university but a vast area is under the possession of locals and CDA remained unsuccessful in vacating it.

“Till now no construction work has been started on the land because it has not been possessed legally,” said a source. The source also informed The Nation that a certain portion of the land was set in hustle for inauguration day to please the prime minister and Bahrain government. Meanwhile, Bahrain government has also given reminders to Pakistan government for initiating the construction work on the land, source said.

According to documents available with The Nation, a meeting after the inauguration of university was held at NHS to discuss matters pertaining to possession of 237-kanal of land allocated for King Hammad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences.

“On possession of the land, the ministry will secure boundaries of the site with GI wire net,” states the notification. It was also decided that Pak PWD will submit the total cost estimated for installation of the wire for securing the land of university.

The meeting also decided to provide the site maps to Bahrain government.

Payment for the acquisition of land was also made through cross cheque number 6247526 amounting to Rs 313.87 million, issued by the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue in favour of Director Accounts CDA.

A high official at NHS seeking anonymity informed The Nation that construction of nursing university has not started as ‘architectural plans of the university are under process’.

He also said that construction would start after the completion of all legal procedures. King of Bahrain Hammad Bin Isa Al- Khalifa in March 2014 had offered to establish a state-of-the-art medical institution as a gift from the people of Bahrain with the objective to uplift the standard of medical education in the country.

A memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was agreed with the kingdom after deliberations between the ministries of health and foreign affairs.

The university will cater to 2000 students with 500 annual admissions including residential facility for 1000 female students.