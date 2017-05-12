rawalpindi - Police in coordination with Rangers and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have so far conducted 162 intelligence-based combing operations in Rawalpindi and Attock during last two months.

In a press release issued from the office of Regional Police Officer (RPO), Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, on Thursday, it is stated that 49 operations were carried out in Rawalpindi and 113 in district Attock.

In Rawalpindi district, the law enforcement agencies seized 75 illegal weapons including Kalashnikov, small machine guns, 222-bore guns, 12-bore rifles, 7 and 8 mm pistols. Police registered 52 cases for keeping unlicensed weapons.

Further, the police registered 19 cases after recovering narcotics, six cases under tenancy laws, and police also killed two suspected terrorists in a shootout in Wah.

In Attock district, the law enforcers carried out 113 operations and seized as many as 118 unlicensed weapons.

Police recovered Kalashnikovs, SMGs, repeater guns, 12-bore short guns and pistols. Police registered 101 cases for keeping unlicensed weapons. Police also registered 18 cases about recovery of narcotics, three cases under foreigners act and seven under tenancy laws.

The RPO said that combing operations and intelligence based raids would continue in Rawalpindi region till complete elimination of terrorists and anti-state elements.