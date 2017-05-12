ISLAMABAD - Two major opposition parties — the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — are all set to confront the government in the upcoming National Assembly session, seeking details that led to the settlement of the “Dawn leaks” issue.

In the upcoming NA session starting from May 15, both the opposition parties will demand from the government to give details about the “sudden settlement of the news leaks issue”.

“Dawn leaks has never been an issue between the government and the army but it was a matter of national security. The nation should be informed how this controversial matter was resolved,” said Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah while talking to the media outside Parliament.

“Dawn leaks issue was a matter of national security. The government should take parliament into confidence on this important matter in the upcoming National Assembly session,” Shah said.

The PTI, the second largest opposition party, has demanded that the government presented the ‘Dawn leaks’ report in the National Assembly session. “How this matter was resolved, as so many questions arise after the settlement,” said an adjournment motion submitted by PTI in National Assembly Secretariat. The adjournment motion has also demanded to “expose the elements” involved in working against the national security.

PTI lawmakers including Dr Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar and Munaza Hassan have submitted the adjournment motion, demanding a debate on the issue leaving other agenda items aside.

“The manner in which DawnLeak issue resolved shows clearly there is one law for the powerful & another law for the weak,” PTI’s chief Imran Khan said in one of his tweets on Wednesday.

“Dawn Leaks issue was never about army & government. It was about national security. The whole nation now needs to know what was "settled",” he said in another tweet.