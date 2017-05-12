islamabad - Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Ch Abdul Ghafoor has said that PTDC is working to introduce tourism diploma in degree programs in different universities.

Addressing participants of a conference arranged by Overseas Pakistanis at Pakistan National School Hawali, Kuwait, he said that tourism and education go side-by-side, said a press release.

He said that this initiative would produce quality manpower, which will help in further improving tourism industry of the country.

He said that Pakistan graduates also can perform better in abroad.

School Head Majid Chaudhary said that it has been a great opportunity for us to have head of PTDC between us at this every moment. “We hope that PTDC will continue his efforts for promotion and development of tourism in Pakistan,” he said.