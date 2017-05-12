rawalpindi - Speakers on Thursday emphasised the role of Two-Nation Theory in the creation of Pakistan and urged the youth to make continuous efforts according to Quaid-i-Azam’s slogan “Work, work and only work.” They highlighted the Pakistan Movement and stressed to address the contemporary issues and challenges to raise the flag of the country as a peaceful and progressive country in the world.

They stated this while addressing a seminar “Two-Nation Theory and its Relevance” at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) in collaboration with Measac Research Centre (MRC).

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed was the chief guest, while DG MRC M Abdullah Gul, defence analyst Brig (retd) Abdul Rehman were the guests of honour. The seminar was attended by the university staff and a large number of students.

The VC while addressing the participants said that the world has turned into a global village. There is a dire need for revitalising interaction between the youth of the Muslim world as our ideological foundations are being affected by misinformation, confusion and false narration of history, he said.

He stressed to address the contemporary issues and challenges to raise the flag of the country as a peaceful and progressive country in the world. He said that youth with strong qualities could transform the destiny of a nation.

Dr Ahmed emphasised to promote academic research for resolving the issues and challenges being faced by the Muslims. He stressed that it was the right time to awaken the spirit of Pakistan Movement in our youth so that our country could be built on strong foundations.

Brig (retd) Rehman said that the idea of the two-nation theory was to preserve and protect the distinctive identity and advance the interests of Muslims to order their lives in accordance with their ideals. Yet, twos (Muslims and Hindus) are incompatible and irrational to the systems for their cultural, religious, economic and social aspects, he said. He emphasised that we must realise our customs and values being overwhelmed and identify the potentials to cope with the upcoming computational era of technology, power and energy.

Gul said that Quaid-i-Azam worked for the Muslims of sub-continent and united them under Islam as a code of conduct. An Islamic state cares about the rights of minorities and their rights for the selection of the religion and this fact was the clear-cut mandate of Quaid-i-Azam.

Narendra Modi is once again giving a boost to the Two-Nation Theory for his violent acts against Muslims of India and Jammu Kashmir as a part of the electoral strategy, he added. He further said that dynamics of the Two-Nation Theory get a wider spectrum that all Muslims of the world are on one side while Hindus and Jews on other.