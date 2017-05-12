islamabad - A Pakistani national who married an Indian woman currently residing at Indian High Commission has approached the Islamabad High Court to meet her in a free environment.

Tahir Ali in his petition alleged that his wife, Dr Uzma, has been illegally and unlawfully detained at the Indian High Commission and his right to meet her has been violated.

The petitioner, Ali, a resident of Buner moved the petition through his counsel Fazal Ilahi Advocate and nominated federation of Pakistan through secretary interior, secretary foreign affairs, High Commission of India through Indian High Commissioner and Uzma as respondents.

He said that his wife has been detained at the Indian High Commission under the pressure of her brother, Wasim, who is an influential person.

Talking to journalists, the petitioner said that his first wife was aware of his second marriage and Uzma also knew about his first marriage. He said that he has Uzma’s WhatsApp messages where she suggested him not to disclose about his first marriage while talking to her brother.

In his petition, Ali stated that he is a taxi driver in Malaysia and in 2016, he met Uzma and their relationship further evolved into an agreement that they should tie the knot.

He added that Uzma had asked him to come over to India which he refused and instead asked her to come to Pakistan to get married. Later, she willingly travelled to Pakistan on a valid visa issued by the Pakistan’s High Commission in India. On May 1, she arrived at Wagha Border Lahore, where the petitioner received her and took her to Buner, his hometown.

He adopted that after a day of rest, Uzma was taken to District Courts Buner, Daggar for Nikah. Nikah Registrar Hamayun Khan who is also nazim of the village Ghazi Khanay performed the nikah. All the process took place with the consent and willingness of Uzma. Nikah documents were signed by not only spouses but the witnesses as well. The petitioner has also attached Nikah Nama and a statement of Uzma with the petition.

He alleged that the officials of the Indian High Commission took his wife to the court where she filed a complaint and recorded her statement which is because of the pressure developed by her brother.

Ali said that he Uzma’s husband and under the law he can meet her in a free atmosphere. Barring him to meet her is illegal and without lawful authority. The complaint and statement of Uzma is a result of the pressure exerted by her brother who is an influential person.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to declare that both Ali and Uzma were legally husband and wife under the Shariah law and therefore have all the rights and duties toward each other and both cannot be denied access to each other on any pretext and consequently respondents be directed to permit the petitioner to meet his wife.