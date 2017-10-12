Islamabad - Islamabad police should ensure better coordination among all its wings to effectively combat crime and achieve success against criminal elements. This was stated by Inspector General of Police Khalid Khan Khattak while reviewing the security, crime-combating strategy and policing culture in a meeting held here at Central Police office. The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Headquarters) Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui, DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Operations) Mir Vais Niaz, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani, SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob Ahmed, SSP (Security) Jameel Hashmi, AIG (Operations) Muhammad Aamir Niazi, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad bin Ashraf and all SPs. Khattak said that all wings of Islamabad police should have effective coordination among themselves. Such coordination will guarantee to combat criminal elements effectively, he maintained.

The IGP stressed to adopt a polite attitude towards the public and focus on resolving their public complaints. He also asked to ensure registration of cases on merit and win the support of people through performance. The IGP directed to take elaborate measures for making Islamabad more secure and said that extra vigilance should be maintained at entry and exit points of the city. The conciliatory committees should be made more functional so that problems of people can be addressed on an immediate basis. He said that registration of cases should be ensured purely on merit and investigation of registered cases should be ensured on fast-track basis following the judicial policy.

The IGP said that significant reduction has been witnessed in crime rate but there is dire need to continue effective efforts against criminal elements. The IGP directed police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people. He categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

Khalid Khan Khattak directed all police officials to ensure the elaborate security of media houses, educational institutions, shopping centres, markets and important buildings. As an encouragement, he said that ceremonies should be arranged for those police officials getting promotion in next rank and also takes welfare steps for police employees. The IGP asked to take measures for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and convenience to road users. Islamabad police chief directed to complete pension documents of all police employees at the earliest who are going to be retired within next 365 days.