Islamabad - United States Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale yesterday said that the educated girls can make better future for themselves.

US envoy commemorated the International Day of the Girl Child at an event here celebrating the US government’s commitment to girls’ education and women’s opportunities, equality, and advancement. The event highlighted local organisations throughout Pakistan that receive the Small Grants and Ambassador’s Fund Program and work to improve the lives of girls in Pakistan.

At the event, Ambassador Hale said, “When girls are educated, they can make better futures for themselves, their families, their communities, and their countries.”

He added, “The United States government invests heavily in educating and enabling girls; and through the Small Grants and Ambassador’s Fund Program, the American people have worked with Pakistani Non-Governmental Organizations to improve the lives of over a million Pakistani women.”

The event featured a screening of “Second Chance at Hope,” a documentary about the inspiring achievements of young girls in Baluchistan. There was also a sign language performance of the Pakistani national anthem by students of the USAID supported Anjuman Nawjawanan (youngsters’ association) Charsadda.

The girls from CEENA Health and Welfare Services – a USAID supported orphanage – presented an inspiring tableau performance of Allama Iqbal’s poem ‘Lab Pai Ati Hai Dua (My longing comes to my lips as supplication of mine).’

USAID’s Small Grants and Ambassador’s Fund Program funds local organisations throughout Pakistan. Implemented by the National Rural Support Program and funded by the United States government, the SGAFP supports innovative community activities to enable vulnerable populations, encourage social entrepreneurship, develop small-scale energy solutions, promote culture and the arts, and improve disaster preparedness.

Since 2010, SGAFP has awarded 335 diverse and innovative projects worth US $36 million throughout the country. More than two million people – 55 per cent of whom are female – have benefitted.

The project recently provided a grant to the Saba Aslam Education and Welfare Trust – known as the “Saba Homes School and Orphanage” to build a three-story school in Rawalpindi. The school will educate vulnerable and marginalized girls.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party Senator Farhatullah Babar called for research in preparing a credible data base of children facing multiple crises to plan for addressing issues facing them.

Speaking at a seminar here on the eve of International Day of the Child Girl, he said as a first step the National Commission on the Rights of the Child be set up without further delay the tasks of which also include preparation of a data base.

The Bill was recently signed by the President into an Act and now there is no hurdle in the way except bureaucratic lethargy and political ineptness in the way of its formation.

“There is no credible data that depicts grim situation of the children facing evils like swarah (forced marriage) and child marriage, exploitative domestic labour, sexual abuse, in prisons or suffering from disabilities.

“There are children facing statelessness, internal displacement, in indigenous communities like the Kalash children, on death rows and those caught in armed conflict but there was no data available to plan for them,” he said.

Senator Babar said that the event participated by girl children from all over the country who spoke out their hearts was a political statement that the girl child in Pakistan were protesting the robbing of their innocence and childhood.

“It showed that given opportunity they can express themselves, “they know the way and they are not afraid to lead,” he added.