Man shot dead

RAWALPIDI: A man was shot dead on Defence Road, within the limits of Police Station (PS) Morgah, sources said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Mukhtar whose dead body was moved to District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

According to sources, Mukhtar was sleeping in his house located on Defence Road when his relative Babar Ali allegedly barged in and opened fire on him with a pistol.

Resultantly, Mukhtar sustained a bullet injury on eye and died on spot. The killer managed to escape from the scene. Police reached the crime scene and collected evidences. A murder case was registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, unknown robbers intercepted a man at Khuwaja Corporation, in the precincts of PS Morgah and snatched cash, mobile phone and other valuables from him at gunpoint.–Staff Reporter

The robbers ran away after committing the crime. A police officer told The Nation that the dacoits have given some intoxicated stuff to the victim and he fell unconscious. He said that police are investing the matter.