Rawalpindi-Boys outshone girls in the Higher Secondary School Certificate-II (HSSC-II) annual examinations 2017 by grabbing the first two overall positions in the board.

The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) shared the names of top position holders on Monday. However, the results will be announced today (Tuesday) during a ceremony at the Government Viqar un Nisa Postgraduate College for Women. The overall passing percentage remained 54.9 per cent.

According to sources, Hamza Mahtab (roll number 706337) of Cadet College Hassanabdal (Attock) bagged overall first position in the board by scoring 1041 marks while Mushtaq Hussain (roll number 717136), student of the Government Postgraduate College, Chakwal clinched second position by getting 1037 marks and Bisma Sajid (roll number 741920) of Punjab College for Women, Satellite Town got 3rd position with 1,034 marks.

Similarly, In Commerce Group, Sidra Jabeen (roll number 732208) of the Punjab College for Women Satellite Town stood first with 962 marks whereas Bisma Khan (roll number 741405) of the same college was declared second after scoring 951 marks. The third position was taken by Amina Tahir (roll number 742481) of Punjab College for Women, GT Road Gujar Khan who scored 944 marks.

In General Science Female Group, Nimra Riaz (roll number 740893) of STEPS College for Girls Satellite Town got first position with 1024 marks and Areeba Nasir (roll number 741416) of Punjab College for Women Satellite Town bagged second position by scoring 1018 marks.

Safina Almas (roll number 709582) of Punjab College for Women Chakwal was declared third in the group for obtaining 1004 marks.

In Humanities Group, female students also ruled with Huma Uroosa (roll number 764465) of Government College for Women, Gujar Khan clinched first position by scoring 963 marks. Ansa Bibi (roll number 701096), a private student from Attock, grabbed second position by obtaining 921 marks whereas Memoona Zafar (roll number 731494) student of Dukhtran-e-Islam College for Women, Rawalpindi remained on third with 919 marks.