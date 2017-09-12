Islamabad-As many as six patients were injured in a cylinder blast occurred in Bari Imam on Monday. The injured have been brought to Burn care centre of the PIMS with more than 50 per cent burn for medical treatment. The injured were identified as Muhammad Nawaz (age 35 years), Muhammad Zain (14 years), Umar Shahzad (15 years), Zainab (09 year), Muhammad Arif (65 years) and Asran (28 years).