Islamabad-Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has recommended increase in prices of medicines in compliance with court orders.

The statement issued by Ministry of National Health Services & Regulation (NHSR) on Monday said that drugs price fixation and increase is the federal government power and annual price increase is linked to inflation and its formula is based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), as announced annually by the Bureau of Statistics. The policy mentions the mechanisms as how to fix and increase prices of medicines. Thus it is no more in officers or bureaucracy or company’s hands as all is transparent and fair way, equal for all, it added.

The statement said the Drug Pricing Policy-2015 approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet provides a transparent mechanism for fixation, re-fixation and increase in maximum retail prices (MRPs) of drugs. Para 8 of the Drug Pricing Policy-2015 provides a method for annual increase in the MRPs of the drugs. After July 2016, annual increase in prices of drugs have been linked with inflation and further it has been restricted to 50 per cent of Consumer Price Index (CPI) in case of scheduled drugs, 70 per cent to 50 per cent of CPI in case of non-scheduled drugs and equal to CPI of lower priced drugs. After announcement of CPI at the rate of 4.16 per cent for 2016-17 by the Bureau of Statistics in 1st week of July, 2017, some pharmaceutical companies intimated increase in prices of their drugs according to CPI rate 4.16 per cent for 2016-17. The companies were advised not to increase prices of their drugs unless approved by the federal government. Two of these companies filed suits in the Sindh High Court in Karachi.

The honorable Sindh High Court Karachi vide its order dated August 24, 2017 directed to convene a meeting of the Drug Pricing Committee within 20 days from the date of court order to consider the annual increase availed by these plaintiff companies under para 8 of the Drug Pricing Policy-2015.

Accordingly, in compliance to the court order, Drug Pricing Committee in its meeting held on September 8, 2017 recommended annual increase at the rate 2.08 per cent (50 per cent of CPI) in case of scheduled drugs, with rate of 2.91 per cent (70 per cent to 50 per cent of CPI) in case of non-scheduled drugs and 4.16 per cent (equal to CPI) in case of lower priced drugs as allowed under para 8 of the Drug Pricing Policy-2015.

This increase will be notified after approval of the federal government. It will not be out of place to clarify that the companies cannot increase prices of their drugs before issuance of said notification. All countries having drug price controls have developed or are developing such transparent and inflationary linkage for annual price increases, without discrimination, so that the access to drugs is maintained.