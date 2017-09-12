IGP for early completion of pension documents of retiring cops

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Khalid Khattak has directed the concerned officials to complete pension documents of all police employees, who are going to retire within next 365 days at the earliest.

He made these directions in a meeting held to review the welfare steps being taken for employees of Islamabad police. The meeting was attended by senior police officials of Islamabad and staff of other relevant departments. The IGP said that pension documents of those who will retire from the Islamabad police force in the next year should be completed as per government rules so that they may not face any difficulty at the time of their retirement. He also directed to arrange a farewell ceremony for the outgoing employees so that they may end their services in a dignified and memorable manner. He said that ceremonies should be arranged at divisional level for those employees who are promoted to the next rank and badges to be pinned to their uniform.

Islamabad police chief hoped that such steps would not only boost the morale of the employees but also increase the prestige of the department. He said that efforts would be made for the welfare of police employees including their health and other issues. Khalid Khattak also directed the police officials to treat their subordinates well.

Meanwhile, the third victim of the Awami Markaz blaze, Omer Ijaz succumbed to the injuries at a local hospital here Monday, taking the toll to three. He had received severe injuries after jumping off the 4th floor of the building on Sunday and struggled for life in the hospital until Monday noon. He remained on ventilator for almost 30 hours but could not survive. Ijaz was staying in Islamabad and had completed his BBA from Bahria University Islamabad last year. He was a resident of Tala Gung. He was associated with YQ firm which was located in the Markaz.

Furthermore, a cylinder blast in the area of Bari Imam caused injuries to 6 persons who were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. The injured include Muhammad Nawaz (35), Muhammad Zain (14), Omer Shehzad (15), Zenab (9), Muhammad Arif (65), and Isran (28). –staff report

ASP suspends two cops for misuse of power

RAWALPINDI:Assistant Superintendent of Police Gujar Khan Circle has suspended a police officer and a constable on charges of detaining a citizen illegally, misuse of authority and corruption, informed a police spokesperson on Monday. The ASP also closed the police officer and the cop to Police Line and forwarded a written complaint to City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi against them for further departmental action. According to him, Siraj Khan, resident of Behari Colony Gujar Khan, lodged a complaint with ASP Toheed ur Rehman stating SI Tanveer Ashraf and HC Yousaf have picked up his son Zakir Shah (17) while he was sleeping in his auction centre. He added the cops took him to police station Gujar Khan where they detained him and tortured him. He said that he went to the police station to rescue his son where SI Tanveeer Ashraf demanded Rs1,50,000 as bribe for the safe release of his son.

He said he paid Rs60,000 as bribe to SI and obtained release of Zakir.

Taking notice of the complaint, the spokesman said the ASP held inquiry and found the two cops guilty and placed them under suspension.

He said ASP mentioned the development in daily crime register of PS Gujar Khan and besides moving a written letter to CPO for further

departmental action against the corrupt police officials.

Meanwhile, Gujar Khan police have arrested a gang of three robbers and recovered weapons, bullets, cash and other valuables from their possession.