Rawalpindi-The Armed Forces Medical Service (AFMS) and Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) will constitute a high-level joint consultative forum to cooperate in improving the delivery of health services.

This decision was made during a seminar on ‘Quality Assurance in Healthcare’ held at the Armed Forces Postgraduate Medical Institute (AFPGMI) Rawalpindi. Top brass of the Army Medical Corps, including Surgeon General/Director General Medical Services Lt Gen Asif Mumtaz Sukhera and senior management of the PHC led by Chief Operating Officer Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, briefed the participants about the genesis, and mandate of the Commission. He further pointed out the success of the Commission in enforcing the regulatory regime in healthcare service in the Punjab.

Director Clinical Governance, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad, explained the Quality Assurance Model of the PHC, which is based on the principle of Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) in the health facilities.

Both sides further agreed to work for mutual capacity-building, sharing of knowledge and experiences in clinical governance and MSDS. They also suggested areas for training of health managers and practitioners, decided to arrange bilateral visits of the healthcare facilities to ensure the implementation of the quality assurance regimes and hold regular orientation sessions for training courses of the AFPGMI.

It was also agreed that the PHC would assist the development of MSDS for primary healthcare units of the Armed Forces, and build the capacity of the service providers. The PHC wished to study quality assurance standards of the CMH Rawalpindi for formulation of the accreditation standards of the healthcare establishments. Lt Gen Asif Mumtaz Sukhera, in his address, lauded the work of the Commission, and highlighted the need for creating awareness among the medical professionals about home-grown regulatory models in healthcare.

He hoped that the proposed cooperation between the two sides would certainly help to improve the healthcare delivery system in the country.

“The ultimate aim of this combined effort would be to ensure patient safety and reduce the sufferings of a common Pakistani,” he reiterated.

The Surgeon General emphasised that the Defence Medical Service was always prepared to deal with emergencies because of its presence in even the remotest areas of Pakistan and resolve national health issues.

Earlier, Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan appreciated the regulatory model and quality assurance programme of the Armed Forces, and offered academic, intellectual and experiential resources of the PHC to the Armed Forces in ensuring better patient care.

“As a pioneer health regulatory body, the PHC has been instrumental in mentoring and facilitating the healthcare commissions of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and assisting the governments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory in setting up their respective regulatory bodies,” he said.