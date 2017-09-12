Rawalpindi-The troops of Pakistan Army, along with police officers, have carried out a search operation in precinct of Police Station Race Course here on Monday.

It is reported that troops of Pakistan Army along with a team of

Race Course Police, headed by SHO Riffat Bhatti, conducted a door-to-door search operation in the area of Afshan Colony and its suburbs. The police searched 125 houses and grilled 392 persons.

They nabbed two men during the search operation and recovered weapons, sheesha and liquor from their possession. The detainees were shifted to the police station where cases were registered against them. The weapons recovered by the troops and police included 2 SMG guns containing 100 bullets, a rifle of 12 bore, and an air gun. Liquor bottles were also seized, sources said.