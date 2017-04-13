Rawalpindi - Law enforcement agencies have arrested 14 persons for violating Temporary Residence Act 2015, and keeping weapons during search operations in different parts of the district, sources informed The Nation on Wednesday.

The LEAs have also recovered weapons and narcotics during door-to-door search operations in Dheri Hassanabad and Taxila under Operation Raddul Fassad, sources added.

According to sources, police along with Rangers, Pakistan Army and personnel of intelligence agencies carried out a search operation in Taxila. During the operation, police and LEAs checked 27 houses besides interrogating a large number of people.

The LEAs arrested 12 persons for violating Temporary Residence Act 2015 and keeping narcotics and illegal weapons, sources informed. LEAs recovered a pistol of 30-bore with 35 bullets, two rifles of 12-bore with 7 rounds, 1 double barrel rifle of 12-bore, a 9mm pistol with 18 bullets, 2 SMGs, 2 guns of 44 bore and bottles of liquor from possession of detainees, who later were shifted to police station for further investigation.

Similarly, a search operation was also carried out in limits of PS Civil Line following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO), Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi. The search operation was conducted in Dheri Hassanabad during which LEAs took two suspects into custody while checking 179 houses and grilling 397 persons including 53 tenants.

The detainees were shifted to police station Civil Line for further investigation, sources said.