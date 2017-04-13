Islamabad - The 5th Oxford Literature Festival in the city will commence this week under the theme of ‘Pakistan at 70’, said Founder of ILF Ameena Saeed on Wednesday.

During a media briefing, she said that this year ILF will include few new interesting additions related to literature and culture.

Oxford university press will organise 5th ILF for the citizens to celebrate the 70th year of Pakistan where renowned poets and writers will be invited, said Ameena Saeed.

Along with interviews, panel discussions, sessions and poetry, some new additions will also make the festival interesting this year, she said.

According to her, dramatic readings, Shikwa-Jawab-e-Shikwa and young readers from Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KPK) will be new entry in the festival this time.

She also informed that media renowned personalities from literature, culture and political field will attend the festival this year while writers and journalists from foreign countries have been also invited to present their work.

She said that around 150 authors from several countries including India, France, Italy, US and Canada will join ILF.

“A G Noorani from Mumbai will be the key note speaker while Amardeep Singh will also reach from India,” she said.

She said that this year around 50 sessions will be held on different topics where people will get interaction with renowned personalities from different walks of life.

She also said that a book on separation of East Pakistan will be also presented in this ILF.

On this occasion renowned poetess and writer Kishwar Naheed said that 70 years of Pakistan are being celebrated and such platforms will help new generation to know about historical facts of the country.

She also urged government to play proactive role in promotion of literature and culture activities.

Lt General (rtd) Talat Masood talking to media said that ILF is very encouraging activity for youth and every year number of people attending this event is increasing.

“New generation is interested in reading books and such platforms gave them opportunity of learning,” he said.