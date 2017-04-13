Rawalpindi - The trainees of Early Childhood Development Training Program showcased their creative and critical thinking through ‘Low Cost No Cost Material’ here on Wednesday.

Trainees exhibited the models reflecting key learning areas comprising of exercises of practical life, culture, arts, mathematics, language and science related to early education of a child whereas illustrative presentation, utilization of waste material and reading corners showed the standards of creativity and innovation.

This teaching learning AV AID’s exhibition was the outcome of the two-week rigorous work of four batches Early Childhood Teaching-Learning AV-Aid’s (audio-visual aid). The exhibition was organised at Hashoo Foundation’s under ECD Program of Hashoo Foundation.

Ayesha Khan, Country Director Hashoo Foundation graced the event as the chief guest, she said that there is a better understanding today than ever before as how children learn and what kind of activities and things serve as efficient means and tools of learning. Research has shown that audio-visual materials when properly used can make a significant contribution to learning. She stressed on the need of providing the quality education from the early age of a child. She further said that the human values and quality education are of utmost importance to every human being in their daily lives. Children apart from the acquisition of knowledge should be trained with good culture and for this, the persistent efforts required to enable the set target of Sustainable Development Goal no 4.

Fida Karim, head of education, congratulated the trainees on this occasion for their efforts. He elaborated the importance of the value based education and considered it as an important component of early education.

He further reinforced that the value based education is the main crux of the holistic development of a child. While linking the theme with exhibition he highlighted the importance of AV Aids and how AV Aids make the training methodology more effective in early childhood education.

Salma Ali, Program Officer (ECD&E) urged trainees to take a greater responsibility in ensuring the quality for their professional and career development. She congratulated the entire faculty and the trainees for their creative ideas and teamwork. The exhibition served as a great source of knowledge to all the guests coming from the educational and development sector.

ISR12A