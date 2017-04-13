Islamabad - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested four persons and recovered arms and drugs during search operation here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of police said that the operation was conducted against the outlaws in Nara Syedan, Jabbi Gakhrran, Ara Syedan locality in Sihala police station jurisdiction, Islamabad.

During operation, four suspects were apprehended with five pistols, one rifle and 111 bottles of branded liquor.