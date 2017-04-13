Islamabad - Market Committee Islamabad Capital Territory has arranged ‘Mobile Sasta’ bazaars in different markets of Islamabad to facilitate consumers and keep prices of vegetables and fruits in check.

The step was taken on the instructions of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, a press release said.

The vehicles of the ICT were deployed at different points in all the markets of Islamabad including Karachi Company, Peshawar Mor, PIMS hospital, Aabpara Bazaar, Faizabad, F-10 Markaz and Golra Bazaar. A large number of citizens bought tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg, ginger at Rs 80 kg, onion at Rs 25 per kg and potatoes at Rs 20 per kg.

People appreciated the government for its effort to check prices and appealed the interior minister to continue selling of fruits and vegetables from these vehicles.

Chairman Committee Rosh Dil Khan complained of the behaviour of Capital Development Authority and said that its staff was harassing and creating hurdles on the way of their vehicles, which was an inappropriate attitude. He said the area of mobile bazaars would be extended to all the union councils of Islamabad.