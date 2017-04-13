Rawalpindi - The Chamber Police Coordination Committee (CPCC) meeting was held at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division headed the meeting along with RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal. Deputy Commissioner Attock Rana Akbar Hayat, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmad Abbasi, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yusaf Ali Shahid, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Tariq Mahmood, DSP City Circle Sardar Babar Mumtaz, senior vice president Rashid Waien, vice president Asim Malik, group leaders, former president, chairman CPCC committee Pervez Ahmad Warriach and members of the executive committee, among others attended the meeting.

The commissioner while addressing the traders meeting said that close liaison between police and business community is required to maintain the law and order situation in the city markets. He said, “Community police is very common term in the world and we need to replicate the same here.” He said citizen based community police can help the administrative burden both on police and judiciary. “Unnecessary FIRs and litigation are piling up gradually in our system. CPCC will serve as a filter,” he said.

The commissioner also updated traders on the latest status of western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which included Rawalpindi division and asked traders to provide recommendations and suggestion for establishing any industrial estate along this route.

RCCI President appreciated the presentation on CPEC Western route by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and suggested to constitute a committee on the said route involving chamber.

He assured his full support to government for making this mega project a successful one.

While referring to CPCC, Raja Amer Iqbal said that this will help the community to improve Thana culture.

and expressed hope that close liaison between police and traders will help to address key issues, including encroachment, parking and traffic congestion, law and order and extortion.

Later, identity cards were distributed among CPCC members who will be the focal persons in police stations of the city.