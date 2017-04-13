PR Islamabad - The Rawalpindi Development Authority’s (RDA) Building Control team has demolished two illegal shops and a shed attached with Welcome Hotel, Sherpao Colony, near Committee Chowk, Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Following the directions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority, Azmat Mahmud, RDA’s Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal/unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.

The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA Building Control’s staff with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned Police Station carried out an operation against illegal construction in the area of Sherpao Colony, near Committee Chowk, Rawalpindi and demolished two illegal constructed shops and a shed attached with Welcome Hotel.

The owner of the Plot no 39 Sherpao Colony, Malik Saqib Naseem constructed illegal two shops and a shed in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007 under section 39 and 8.2.2.

The operation carried out by the RDA’s Enforcement team in the supervision of Building Superintendent Aslam Shah and Building Inspector Mukhtar Ahmed. Heavy machinery used by the staff to remove the encroachments.

The DG RDA has directed the Enforcement Wing to take strict action against illegal/unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities and encroachments without any fear or favour.