Rawalpindi - Slow pace of renovation work at NADRA Registration Centre Adiala Road has increased the problems of the people.

NADRA authorities have assigned the task to its staffers to deal with public in two NADRA mobile vans during the renovation work of one widow operation.

However, people while talking to The Nation on Wednesday said they are not getting the CNICs even after many days of forms submission. They said NADRA officials in mobile vans are also misbehaving with them at NRC Adiala Road.

Many of them said the registration authority has not arranged proper seats for public and they have to sit under scorching heat. The non-availability of clean drinking water and electric fans has multiplied the miseries of people who come from far-flung areas. Tehmina Bibi, hails from Dhoke Syedan, said that she visited NRC Centre at 9am to submit form for obtaining new CNIC but nobody was cooperating with applicants. She said that she has been waiting for her turn for last three hours, as the process of registration was too much slow.

“The NADRA authorities have not established any proper seating place for public and there is no drinking water available here,” she said. The behaviour of NADRA officials is very rude with the applicants, she alleged.

“It is my third visit today to NRC Centre at Adiala Road but I could not submit application for getting new CNIC as earlier I have lost my identity card. NADRA officials raise new objections on my documents after every visit,” complained Shakeel Ahmed, a cab driver, who came from Morgah.

He said no NADRA official is available here to guide the applicants. He decried the slow pace of renovation work of NRC and demanded the concerned authorities to take notice.

Maqsood Alam of Khayaban-e-Jinnah was of view that NADRA has failed in materializing its tall claims for making the procedure of CNICs easier as people have been in huge trouble here. He said the NADRA has deputed less number of officials to deal with public.

He demanded Chairman NADRA to increase number of employees at NRC Adiala Road so that people could get their CNICs easily.

NRC In-charge Bashir Umar was not available for his comments. Nonetheless two DEOs Arshad and Karam Bakash, when approached, denied allegations of misbehaviour. “We are here to serve people,” the DEO said. They said that the inconvenience was due to renovation work of one-window operation at Adiala Road.