rawalpindi - As many as 125 development schemes of Rs650 million have been approved for Rawalpindi under development programme for the financial year 2017-18.

The Rawalpindi management has accorded approval to these schemes under Annual Development Programme. These schemes related to water supply, education construction of streets and nullahs projects.

Deputy Director Development Saima Ghafoor presented 125 schemes costing Rs650 million during the meeting of district development committee held here under Commissioner Rawalpindi Talat Mehmood Gondal.

About 500 development schemes valuing Rs7 billion have been worked out for district Rawalpindi for the fiscal 2017-18. The process for their approval has been started and funds will also be released for these project by the end of this month.

Sources said under the directives of Punjab government 500 development projects costing Rs7 billion will be completed before December 31, 2017.