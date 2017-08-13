rawalpindi - At least six trucks have been impounded during an operation by anti-encroachment teams in different areas of Rawalpindi Cantonment.

The anti-encroachment teams have conducted search operations in Tench Bata, Naseerabad, Bakra Mandi, Dhamiyal Road, Saddar, Gawalmandi, and adjoining areas during the last 24 hours and impounded six trucks containing goods.

The personnel also impounded hand-carts, fence, railing, Bench, table and other items. The personnel also issued notices to two shopkeepers and warned them to remove encroachments voluntarily otherwise strict action would be taken against them.