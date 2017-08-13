islamabad - Likewise other parts of the country, Pakistan’s Independence Day preparations are in full swing in the twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Every year August 14 is celebrated as Independence Day of Pakistan. This day is an occasion to promote patriotism and national unity. People all over Pakistan celebrate Independence Day with patriotic zest.

During the recent few years, the trend of wearing Pakistani flag colour clothes has got momentum. Many people who attend the Independence Day parades dress up in green and white, which are the Pakistani flag’s colours. Not only residents of twin cities but people from different cities visit Islamabad on the eve of Independence Day. They visit Faisal mosque, national monuments, Lakeview parks, Shakar Parian, Islamabad Zoo and other historical place to celebrate Independence Day. This is also a time to meet relatives, exchange gifts and visit recreational spots.

Pakistan’s national flag is hoisted on public, private buildings, residences and monuments at dawn. Official buildings, including Parliament House, are decorated and colorfully lit. The prime minister and president address and congratulate the nation and talk about the day’s significance. Streets and houses are decorated with candles, oil lamps and pennants. Firework shows are put together on the eve of Independence Day.

Pakistan’s Independence Day also pays homage to people who devoted their lives for Pakistan’s freedom movement and made sacrifices to attain Pakistan’s independence. A change of guard takes place at national monuments, including the mausoleums of Muhammad Iqbal, who was a poet, philosopher, and politician, and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who is considered by many as Pakistan’s founder and Quaid-i-Azam (supreme leader).

Events held during the day include special theatre shows, national song competitions, concerts, and Independence Day pageants. Radio and television stations broadcast national songs and specially prepared Independence Day programs.

In almost all important buildings are decorated while gigantic flags are displayed at these building. Resident decorate their vehicles and motorcycles with Pakistani flag color. During the last one week enormous rush is being witnessed in almost all small and big markets. Pakistan’s flags, buntings, stickers, shirts and other related items could be seen in each small and big market.

Public and private schools arrange their programmes to make the Independence Day celebrations. Quiz programmes related to history of Pakistan, dramas portraying the sacrifices of fore-fathers are staged.