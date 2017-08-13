ISLAMABAD - Wang Yang, the Vice-Premier of the State Council of People’s Republic of China will lead a high powered delegation to Pakistan from 13-14 August 2017.

As a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Vice Premier Wang Yang is among the top leadership of China.

Vice Premier Wang Yang is undertaking the visit to Pakistan on the directions of President Xi Jinping as a special gesture to participate in the 70th Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan.

His visit on this important milestone for Pakistan is a reflection of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.

In March, a contingent of the guard of honour of the three services of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took part in the Pakistan military parade held in Islamabad to mark the Pakistan Day. The special visit of Vice Premier Wang underscores the close brotherly and cooperative ties between Pakistan and China, and China’s strong political support for Pakistan. During his visit, the vice premier will attend the flag-hoisting ceremony on 14th August as a special guest, and call on the president. He will also call on the prime minister.

The vice premier will participate in the inauguration ceremony of CPEC projects and witness the signing of bilateral MoUs/agreements between the two countries.