rawalpindi - Punjab Government has decided to stop promotions of teachers under 3- tier formula of Chief Minister Package across the province including Rawalpindi.

Under 3-tier formula, 35 per cent of primary teachers were promoted from BPS-9 to 11 and 15 per cent from BPS 9 TO 14. Like wise 35 per cent middle school teachers were given promotions from BS-14 to BS-15, while around 15 per cent teachers were given promotions BS-15 to BS-16 respectively. Around 35 percent High Class teachers were given promotions from BS-16 to BS-17, while around 15 percent teachers were given promotions from BS-17 to BS-18 every year under CM package.

Under new decision, the primary teacher would be granted promotions from BPS 9 to 12, AND middle teachers from BPS 14 to 15 respectively.

This decision will stand implemented from December 31, 2017.

The teachers across the Punjab have voiced strong protest against the government decision for abolishing the promotion of teachers to next grade under 3-tier formula terming it anti teachers and anti education move.