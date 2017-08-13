islamabad - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the government believed in ensuring a conducive environment for the youth with opportunities to exploit their true potentials and excel in all fields of life.

“Youth are the agents of our future and only by channeling their energy, creativity and talent towards addressing the multiple challenges we face, we will be able to build a strong Pakistan,” the prime minister said in a message on the International Youth Day being observed on August 12 (today) across the globe.

The prime minister said the government was committed towards supporting the youth in becoming leaders and ensuring their meaningful role in the society.

He said that Pakistan joined the world community in commemorating the Day.

Youth of any country or nation was the driving force and key factor for realizing the dream of achieving progress, development and economic prosperity, he added.

He said the tremendously significant role of the youth was crucial for making Pakistan a stable, modern, democratic and ideal state.

Around 60 per cent of Pakistani population comprised of youth which was the greatest national asset, he added.

“We believe in their potentials and share their dreams of making Pakistan a truly modern and progressive state,” PM office media wing in a press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

“We can proudly claim that our party’s government has hugely invested in our youth by taking historic initiatives for the betterment of our youth, especially in the fields of education, health and entrepreneurship,” he added.

The prime minister said the mega projects in the fields of power production and communication networks were the right avenues to provide employment opportunities for youth.

“China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is one shining example to the credit of our leadership for creating the opportunities to positively and gainfully engage our youth,” he added.

He said the government had launched a remarkable initiative, Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, for the socio-economic development of youth.

This programme included six schemes which focused on education, research, skill development, employment and entrepreneurship.