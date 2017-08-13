islamabad - The cleanness and renovation work at capital main public gathering point D-Chowk has been completed and opened once again.

The sources claimed that it was highly expected that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would likely to show his power in the near future. The Capital D-Chowk had been closed after Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) protest in 2013 by placing huge containers in the D-Chowk.

According to media report, Capital Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz had directed the CDA to carry the cleanness work of D-Chowk. Soon after the completion of work D-Chowk was opened for pubic.

Having the back view of the Parliament House and President House, the D-Chowk is a large public square at the junction of Jinnah Avenue with Constitution Avenue in the federal capital.

The stairs on both sides of the Jinnah Avenue was first constructed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in 1988 in the government of Benazir Bhutto. It was a routine before the establishment of new parade ground near Shakarparian that the historic Pakistan Day parade was held at this site. First in 1979, the religious parties staged a massive protest at D-Chowk to pursue their agenda.

In 2008, the D-Chowk once again packed with thousands of lawyers across the country who joined the protest for the restoration of former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry. The year 2013 left a new concept of long sit-ins at D-Chowk, which was introduced by the religious cleric Dr Tahirul Qadri whereas right after one year in 2014, both Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri once again reached at parade ground and staged sit-ins of 126 days side by side, which are being considered as longest protest ever in the political history of Pakistan.

Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has finally announced to dismantle the site of D-Chowk.